Alcohol Sensor Market To Hit Us$ 6,288.76 Million By 2030 | Research Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report“Global Alcohol Sensor Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 2,309.25 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 6,288.76 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.70 %. Alcohol sensors are designed for analyzing samples of breath to measure the concentration of ethanol in an individual's system for estimating recent consumption of alcohol. Moreover, alcohol sensors offer a range of benefits including high sensitivity, high stability, faster response time, and others. The above benefits of alcohol sensors make it ideal for utilization in measurement of blood alcohol concentration (BAC) in individuals. Get Sample Report @ The rising cases of impaired driving accidents is one of the key factors driving the adoption of alcohol sensors. Alcohol sensors play a significant role in identification of potential suspects that are driving under the influence of alcohol, in turn preventing the incidence of impaired-driving road accidents. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, approximately 11,654 fatalities occurred in alcohol-impaired driving accidents in the United States in 2020. Moreover, alcohol-impaired driving mortalities accounted for 30% of total motor vehicle traffic fatalities in the U.S. in 2020. Thus, the rising cases of impaired driving accidents is a key factor driving the demand for alcohol sensors, thereby, driving the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising innovations associated with alcohol sensors to ensure its safe and efficient utilization for measuring alcohol concentration among individuals driving on the road or within a workplace is expected to promote potential opportunities for the growth of the alcohol sensor market. However, limitations associated with alcohol sensors is hindering the growth of the market.

Market Size By 2030 USD 6,288.76 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 13.70% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Abbott, Honeywell International Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, AlcoPro, Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA., Intoximeters, Lifeloc Technologies Inc., CMI Inc., AK GlobalTech Corp. By Technology Fuel Cell Technology, Semiconductor Oxide Sensor Technology, and Others By Sales Channel Online and Offline By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Alcohol Sensor Market Growth Drivers:



Prevalence of drunk driving laws is spurring the market growth. Rising cases of impaired driving accidents is fostering the market growth.

Restraints

Limitations associated with alcohol sensors is restraining the market growth.

Opportunities

Rising innovations associated with alcohol sensors is expected to promote potential opportunities for market growth.

Global Alcohol Sensor Market Segmentation Details:

Based on technology, the semiconductor oxide sensor technology segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The benefits of semiconductor oxide sensor technology including low cost, simplicity of use, ease of fabrication, and the capability to detect multiple gases are primary aspects driving the growth of the segment. Additionally, the rising innovations associated with semiconductor oxide sensor technology for measuring blood alcohol concentration is driving the growth of the segment.

Based on sales channel , the online segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. The rising availability of alcohol sensors in online sales channels including company websites and e-commerce websites is driving the growth of the segment. Additionally, factors including availability of targeted advertising, competitive pricing, ease of utilization, and reliable shipping and return policies are major prospects fostering the growth of the online sales channel segment.

Based on region , North American region accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The prevalence of strict drunk driving laws and rising incidence of alcohol-impaired driving accidents are major factors driving the growth of alcohol sensor market in North America. Further, the rising government initiatives for installation of alcohol sensors in modern automobiles for enhanced safety is projected to boost the market growth in the North American region during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

In May 2020, Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp. announced a five-year agreement with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation as an official service provider to the Ontario Ignition Interlock Program. The program involves integration of an alcohol interlock device in vehicles, which requires the driver's breath sample to contain BAC below the preset limit to start the vehicle.

Key Market Highlights



Globally, alcohol sensor market is divided based on the technology into fuel cell technology, semiconductor oxide sensor technology, and others.

In the context of sales channel, the market is separated into online and offline.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America and Asia-Pacific are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on advancements in alcohol sensor market.

List of Major Global Alcohol Sensor Market Players

The market research report examines varimarket factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment -

. Abbott

. Honeywell International Inc.

. Asahi Kasei Corporation

. AlcoPro

. Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp.

. Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

. Intoximeters

. Lifeloc Technologies Inc.

. CMI Inc.

. AK GlobalTech Corp.

Global Alcohol Sensor Market Segmentation:

By Technology



Fuel Cell Technology

Semiconductor Oxide Sensor Technology Others



By Sales Channel



Online Offline

Key Questions Covered in the Alcohol Sensor Market Report

What is alcohol sensor?

Alcohol sensors refer to devices that are designed for analyzing samples of breath for measuring the concentration of ethanol in a person's system, which are further interpreted to estimate recent alcohol consumption or current impairment.

What is the dominating segment in the alcohol sensor market by technology?

In 2022, the semiconductor oxide sensor technology segment accounted for the highest market share of 65.4% in the overall alcohol sensor market.



Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on alcohol sensor growth in the coming years?

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The prevalence of strict drunk driving laws and rising government initiatives for installation of alcohol sensors in modern automobiles for enhanced safety is driving the growth of the regional market.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030? Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period due to rapid increase of vehicles on roads, rising incidence of impaired driving accidents, and increasing need for impaired driving detection solutions in the region.

