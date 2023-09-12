Aesthetic Medicine Market Flourishes At 10.3% Cagr As Demand Rising For Cosmetic Enhancements

The aesthetic medicine market is set to grow thanks to rising awareness and demand for early-life injectable treatments with anti-aging benefits.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.