Hrx Professional Consulting Expands In The Greater Seattle/Tacoma Area

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) I founded HRx with a single mission: to bring forth a creative, collaborative, and energetic HR consulting agency where I can share my passion, expertise, and knowledge with clients.” - Sabrina SteinbackSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- HRx Professional Consulting (HRx), an expert human resources consultancy that provides comprehensive services, announces the expansion of its footprint to support businesses in the Greater Seattle/Tacoma Area. HRx is led by Human Resources Practice Leader Sabrina Steinback . As the CEO and Principal Consultant of the business, Sabrina helps her clients maximize their organizational capacity so they can scale.
“I couldn't be more excited to help small businesses grow,” says Steinback.“With nearly two decades of experience in the field, I look forward to elevating clients by supporting their full range of HR needs.”
An accomplished HR professional, Steinback is passionate about helping businesses achieve their potential through effective HR management and leadership. Indeed, that was the impebehind HRx Professional Consulting.“I founded HRx with a single mission: to bring forth a creative, collaborative, and energetic HR consulting agency where I can share my passion, expertise, and knowledge with clients,” says Steinback.“I approach each of my clients with fresh eyes to develop customized strategies to support their business vision.”
Steinback is eager to bring that same enthusiasm to the clients she serves in the Greater Seattle and Tacoma areas.“I derive great satisfaction from helping people and organizations be successful. It's really fulfilling on a personal level.” Steinback will be collaborating with clients to develop, implement, and manage HR programs that are aligned with their mission and vision.
“As a strategic HR consultant, I do everything from streamlining the recruitment process and ensuring HR compliance with employment laws to creating policies and procedures, vetting HR technologies and advising on vendor selection and oversight,” she says. Steinback continues to serve existing HRx clientele, while expanding her portfolio to support the varied HR needs of new organizations.
Steinback earned a Master of Science Degree in Human Resources Management from Chapman University in Orange, CA., as well as undergraduate degrees in Sociology and Communications/Public Relations from the University of Washington. She also holds a Senior Professional Human Resources (SPHR) certification from the HR Certificate Institute.
About HRx Consulting
HRx delivers a broad range of HR services to help small businesses facilitate change, optimize their people strategy and ultimately achieve their vision.
Sabrina Steinback
HRx Professional Consulting
+1 2532035673
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
MENAFN12092023003118003196ID1107051156
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.