Emirates' First Airbus A380 A6-Eda Exclusively At Aviationtag

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Emirates A380 Aircraft Skin Tag Front
Emirates A380 Aircraft Skin Tag Back
Emirates AirA380 A6-EDA
A Piece of Aviation History within Reach! The limited collection offers aviation enthusiasts the opportunity to own a piece of aviation history.We are honored to welcome Emirates, another renowned airline, to our esteemed customer portfolio.” - Tobias Richter, COO AviationtagCOLOGNE, NRW, GERMANY, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Aviationtag is thrilled to present the limited Aircraft Skin Tag Collection in collaboration with Emirates. This unique collection is made from original aircraft materials of A6-EDA, Emirates' first AirA380 delivered in July 2008.
The A6-EDA is a remarkable A380 with an impressive service history. It completed 6,319 flights, visited 62 destinations, and carried over 2.1 million passengers dur-ing a total of 55,863 flight hours - which is nearly six years and eight months in the air.
Following its retirement in April 2020, A6-EDA was carefully recycled by Falcon Air-craft Recycling at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) in Dubai. The meticulprocess took less than five months. While most materials of the aircraft, such as metals and plastics, were recycled back into the local waste stream, some significant parts were preserved for upcycling, resulting in the creation of this unique mer-chandise collection. It is now exclusively available at Aviationtag's online store.
"The limited collection offers aviation enthusiasts the unique opportunity to own a piece of aviation history, with only 380 tags produced for each of the 62 destina-tions visited by A6-EDA," says Tobias Richter, Chief Commercial Officer of Avia-tiontag. "We are honored to welcome Emirates, another renowned airline, to our es-teemed customer portfolio."
A portion of sales revenue will go towards supporting the Emirates Airline Founda-tion, which currently sponsors 14 projects in nine countries, providing assistance to underprivileged children worldwide.
The Emirates Aircraft Skin Tags are now exclusively available at a price of €59.95 on . For more information, please visit
ABOUT AVIATIONTAG
Seventeen years ago, passionate "Aviation-Geek" Stephan Boltz fulfilled his dream by transforming retired aircraft trolleys into functional design furniture through bordbar design GmbH. Over the years, he built a worldwide network within the avia-tion industry, and his passion for aviation grew even stronger. In 2016, the idea arose to grant retired aircraft a second life alongside trolleys, leading to the birth of Aviationtag - a piece of aviation history in your pocket. When the project reached its cruising altitude in 2018, it was time to bring another experienced aviator, Tobias Richter, on board as Chief Commercial Officer, solely navigating the Aviationtag division.
ABOUT EMIRATES
Emirates currently operates to over 140 destinations worldwide, offering travelers safe and comfortable flights across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas through its hub in Dubai. From Germany, Emirates connects people and places worldwide with two daily flights each from Frankfurt, Munich, Düssel-dorf, and Hamburg. Onboard its modern AirA380 and Boeing 777 fleet, Emir-ates provides guests in all classes with award-winning comfort and service, the hospitality of its international cabin crew, and an extensive entertainment program with over 5,000 on-demand channels. Emirates flights can be booked online at emirates.com, via phone at +49 69 945 19 20 00, through the Emirates App, or at travel agencies. For more information, visit .
ABOUT THE EMIRATES AIRLINE FOUNDATION
Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and the Emirates Group, the Emirates Airline Foundation is dedicated to improving lives and supporting deserving social causes. Through its ongoing efforts, the foundation currently supports 14 projects in nine countries, contributing to positively impacting the lives of underprivileged children worldwide, irrespective of geographical, political, or religiboundaries.
Tobias Richter
Aviationtag by bordbar design GmbH
emailhere
Unveiling the Making of the 1st AirA380 Emirates Aircraft Skin Tags from A6-EDA
MENAFN12092023003118003196ID1107051153
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.