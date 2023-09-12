Smart Glass Market Statistics, Size Will Hit $15.1 Billion By 2030 | Growth With Recent Trends & Demand

Smart Glass

Smart glass, also known as switchable glass is a glazing glass whose light transmission properties gets altered when light, heat or voltage is applied on it

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Smart glass , also known as switchable glass, is a glazing glass whose light transmission property gets altered when light, heat or voltage is applied on it. It is manufactured by laminating a switchable film of polycarbonate or acrylic laminates. It is often installed in the envelope of both residential and commercial buildings for creating a climate adaptive light atmosphere. In addition, it is used as an electrochromic glass in variend use sectors such as automotive, transportation, power generation, aerospace & aviation, and others.

According to the report, the global smart glass industry generated $4.62 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $15.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth:

Escalating demand from building & construction sector and rise in demand from automotive sector drive the growth of the global smart glass market. However, high price of smart glass hinders the market growth. On the other hand, rise in potential end use industries of smart glass in renewable energy sector presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

.The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global smart glass market, especially during the initial phase.

.End use industries such as building & construction, automotive, aerospace, and others were majorly affected due to the implementation of global lockdown.

.Manufacturing activities were stopped or restricted to a huge extent. Transportation activities, along with their supply chains hampered on a global level. This led to decline in the manufacturing rate of smart glasses, which directly hampered growth of the concrete market.

The Suspended Particle Devices (Spd) segment to maintain its leadership stathroughout the forecast period:

Based on technology, the Suspended Particle Devices (Spd) segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for one-third of the global smart glass market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership stathroughout the forecast period. This is owing to the fact that suspended particle device-based smart glass can be automatically or manually tuned to precisely control the amount of light, glare, and heat passing through it. This is because both manufacturers and customers are becoming more linear towards using electrochromic technology for smart glass manufacturing.

Leading Market Players

.Asahi Glass Co. Ltd

.ChromoGenics

.Gauzy Ltd and Entities

.Gentex Corporation

.Halio Inc.

.PleotintLlc

.RavenbrickLlc

.Research Frontiers Inc.

.Saint Gobain

.Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd.

Key benefits for stakeholders:

.Porter's five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

.It outlines the current smart glass market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2030 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

.The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

.The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

.The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS of Nanopesticide Market:

Q1. What are the key factors boosting the smart glass market growth?

Answer: The increasing potential applications of smart glass in several end use sectors such as building & construction, aerospace & aviation, automotive, and others is the key factors boosting the smart glass market growth.

Q2. What will be the market value of smart glass in the forecast period 2022 to 2030?

Answer: The global smart glass market was valued at $4.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $15.12 billion by 2030.

Q3. What are the most established players of the global smart glass market?

Answer: Asahi Glass Co. Ltd, ChromoGenics, Gauzy Ltd and Entities, Gentex Corporation, Halio Inc., PleotintLlc, RavenbrickLlc, Research Frontiers Inc., Saint Gobain and, Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd.are the key players in the global smart glass market.



Q4. Which industry is projected to increase the demand for smart glass market?

Answer: Industries such as transportation, construction, power generation, and others may increase the demand for smart glass.

Q5. What segments are covered in smart glass market report?

Answer: The global smart glass market analysis is done on the basis of technology, end user industry, and region. Depending on technology, the market is divided into thermochromic, photochromic, electrochromic, suspended particle device (SPD), polymer disperse liquid crystal (PDLC), and others. On the basis of end user industry, it is fragmented into transportation, construction, power generation, and others.Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

