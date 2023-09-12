Vegan Beauty Products Market Unveiling A Us$ 3350 Million Opportunity By 2028 X Herald

Anticipations are high for a significant surge in the sales of vegan skincare products in 2019 and the years that follow. Consumers are increasingly inclined to invest in premium-quality vegan skincare products, recognizing their essential role in daily skincare routines.

Availability of counterfeit products continues to be a key challenge for the key players of vegan beauty products market. Counterfeiting in the vegan beauty products space is a result of the lack of standardized regulations to draw a distinction between authorized products and fraudulent ones, which results in unreasonable competition for the legitimate market players. Vegan products have a shorter shelf life in comparison to synthetic products, which is key factor limiting adoption of vegan beauty products.

In 2018, L'Oréal S.A. – a key player in the vegan beauty products market – announced the signing of a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Logocos Naturkosmetik AG, a leading German vegan beauty products manufacturer. As per L'Oréal , Logocos owns two leading and authentic vegan brands along with its exclusive expertise in the organic beauty space, which will be offering great advantages to the L'Oréal's growth strategy. This acquisition reinforces the position of L'Oréal amidst the leading personal care companies offering certified & authentic vegan beauty products.

In 2018, Cosmax Inc. – a South Korea-based leading cosmetics manufacturer – made an official announcement that it has become the first company across Asia to attain a 'Vegan' label from the Expertise Vegan Europe (EVE) for its exclusive unit manufacturing cruelty-free cosmetic products. This label is foreseen to establish new dimensions of the company's growth in the vegan beauty products space. In 2018, O Boticário – a key player in the vegan beauty products market – expands its operations in through the launch of its second retail outlet in Dubai. The official launch of this retail outlet will provide immense scope for further expansion of the company's presence in the Middle East and tap into new customer segments via its cruelty-free beauty product offerings.

Founded in 1975, Arbonne International has its official headquarters in Irvine, California. The company specializes in manufacture and commercialization of health & skincare products. Arbonne ranks among the leading companies offering products that are toxin-free, vegan, botanically-based, hypoallergenic, and PETA-approved.

Founded in 1997, Pacifica Beauty LLC has its official headquarters in Portland, Oregon. The company manufactures a wide-range of skincare and beauty products and is well-known for its broad portfolio of cruelty-free products. Pacifica sells its products and offerings through company-owned stores as well as online stores.

Launched in 2013, Huda Beauty was introduced by Huda Kattan, an Iraqi-American business woman and make-up artist. Ever since it was launched, the brand has built an immensely positive reputation for some of its well-positioned products, including vegan makeup. With more than 140 product varieties sold in-store and online, the company is well-known for offering high quality vegan beauty products at reasonable prices.

Founded in 1992, Gabriel Cosmetics, Inc. has its official headquarters in Redmond, Washington. The company started its operation as a botanical skincare company offering a wide range of homeopathic skincare & cosmetic products. The company's philosophy is based on commercializing organic, vegan, and gluten-free cosmetic products at reasonable & affordable prices.

Vegan Beauty Products Market: Segmentation

Skin Care

Hair Care

Cosmetics

Bath Care

Fragrances Tools

Women

Unisex

Men Kids

Premium Economic

Modern Trade

Specialty Store

Salon & Spa

Departmental Store

Convenience Store

Online Store

Drug Store & Pharmacy Other Sales Channels

Organic Conventional

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania Middle East & Africa

