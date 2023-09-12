Global Coffee Substitutes Market Aims For Us$ 19.8 Billion By 2032 X Herald

The increasing health consciousness among individuals has led to a significant decline in coffee consumption, resulting in the rising popularity of coffee alternatives. These coffee substitutes are favored by those who are caffeine-sensitive or seeking caffeine-free options, as they often contain little to no caffeine content.

Key T akeways from Market Study:



The global coffee substitutes market is estimated at US$ 13.06 billion in 2022

The global coffee substitutes market revenue expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% over the 2022-2032 assessment period.

Sales of coffee substitutes are projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Europe leads with 27.1% share in the global coffee substitutes market. Rapid urbanization, lifestyle changes, increasing sales of organic coffee substitutes, and rising innovation in packaging solutions are driving market growth in North America.

The global coffee substitute market is segmented into nature, packaging, distribution channel, and region. By nature, the market is divided into organic and conventional. Depending on packaging, it is categorized into poches, cans, and aseptic cartons. As per distribution channel, it is segregated into online & hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, and department stores. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Competitive landscape:

Leading companies operating in the coffee substitutes market are changing their retail strategy and focusing on online stores, which are likely to be major sales channels soon. Coffee substitute providers are adopting strategies to spread awareness about the adverse effects of coffee, and the health benefits of coffee substitutes to boost sales.

For instance :

Teeccino and Ayurvedic Roast Company are using natural and organic ingredients with no artificial additives. Also, by including gluten-free and vegan ingredients, these manufacturers are targeting a larger global audience. Ayurvedic Roast Company makes use of Ayurvedic herbs such as Brahmi, Shatavari, and Ashwagandha while manufacturing coffee substitutes.

Using herbal ingredients can add a wide range of health benefits to coffee substitutes, which can help market players augment their global sales.

Key Companies Profiled:



Mondelez International Inc.

Dandy Blend

Hand Family Companies

Flying Embers

Anthonys Goods

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Remedy Organics

Tattvas Herbs LLC Rishi Tea and Botanicals

Key Segments Covered in Coffee Substitutes Industry Research:

· By Nature :



Organic Coffee Substitutes Conventional Coffee Substitutes

· By Packaging :



Pouches

Cans Aseptic Cartons

· By Distribution Channel :



Online Stores

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores Department Stores

· By Region :



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Key Benefits For Stakeholders



This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the coffee substitute market from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players. The report includes the analysis of the regional & global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

