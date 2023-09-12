Farhadh Ali Syed Joins Zuci Systems As Vice President Sales

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Zuci Systems
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Zuci Systems , a digital consulting and solutions firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Farhadh Ali Syed as Vice President of Sales. In this role, Syed will drive the company's global sales initiatives, leveraging his extensive experience and expertise to advance Zuci's growth.
Syed brings a wealth of experience to Zuci Systems, having held key leadership positions in prominent organizations within the technology and software industry. With a career spanning over two decades, he has successfully guided sales teams in varihigh-growth technology companies and driving revenue expansion. His deep understanding of market trends, customer preferences, and industry dynamics makes him an invaluable addition to the Zuci Systems family.
Syed previously headed up organizations like MRI Intermodal, eBMS Solutions, Altech Star, where he contributed significantly to the organizations' growth. During the time, he also facilitated business development executives and stakeholders to achieve revenue goals, emphasizing process optimization and technology adoption to disrupt legacy industries.
Commenting on his appointment, Syed said:
“It was me who found Zuci based on my vision for the organization. Since joining, I'm more than happy to find that my initial perception of Zuci as a company that offers me a challenging role, in line with my professional aspirations. It's not just the environment, but also the remarkable ownership qualities and the culture at Zuci that resonate with me. Moreover, I'm fortunate to have a highly capable team that gives me the joy of succeeding together.
Syed's addition to Zuci Systems leadership will help the organization to expand its sales globally and continue its upward trajectory.
“Syed will play a pivotal role in fortifying our sales endeavors, steering revenue growth, and championing our vision: Perfection. Always that ensures optimum value for our clients.” added, Vasudevan Swaminathan , Founder & CEO of Zuci Systems.
About Zuci Systems
Established in the year 2016, Zuci (pr.shu-chi) Systems is a new-age digital transformation enabler with distinct difference basis its engineering capabilities spanning digital engineering, quality engineering and data science & analytics. The US-based company has global presence in North America, Europe and India with over 500 Zengineers delivering exceptional user experience. The company has niche foon BFSI and Healthcare verticals and also works with
Independent Software Vendors to co-develop customer-centric products leveraging Zuci's extensive expertise in product development and engineering methodologies.
