Recent Sell-Offs Cause Losses For Arbitrum Whales

Seven significant cryptocurrency whales sold 20.41 million ARB tokens (equivalent to $16.05 million) in the last thirty hours, resulting in a loss of $8.15 million and a decline of 33.67 percent, according to Lookonchain dat .

The present valuation of the cryptocurrency market has reached a six-month low, similar to March's.

The market's pessimism intensified due to the August collapse and concerns about the SOL and FTX bankruptcy proceedings .

According to analysis firms Arkham Intelligence and Lookonchain, trading firms such as Jump Trading, Abraxas Capital Management, and Wintermute Trading deposited over $30 million worth of Bitcoin, Ethereum , and Arbitrum across exchanges, extending the adverse trend.

Arkham Intelligence emphasized Abraxas Capital's transfer of 14,130 ETH (approximately $22.5 million) to Bitfinex, while market maker Jump Trading transferred nearly 236 BTC (approximately $5.9 million) to Binance.

Major market maker Wintermute Trading deposited 5.285 million ARB (approximately $4.07 million) to Binance.

Despite its former prominence, ARB experienced a steep decline between September 9 and September 11, reaching a record low.

Although its total value locked (TVL) exceeds $1.64 billion, this downturn has raised questions about the competitive advantage of the Arbitrum network.

Investors are eagerly pursuing information regarding the causes of this decline.