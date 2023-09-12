Binance's $3 Million Bnb Aid For Morocco Earthquake Relief

This initiative aims to distribute $3 million worth of BNB tokens to users residing in earthquake-stricken areas, with approximately 70,000 users in Moroeligible for assistance.

The aid allocation will be based on whether users in the Marrakesh-Safi region of Morohave completed their address verification (POA) by September 9, 2023.

Users who fulfill this requirement will receive $100 worth of BNB directly deposited into their Binance accounts.

For those completing address verification between September 9 and September 30, 2023, Binance will donate $25 in BNB to their Binance accounts.

Furthermore, Binance will also support users engaged in trading within Morobut residing outside the earthquake-affected areas.

These traders will receive an airdrop of $10 worth of BNB each.

The donated funds are scheduled to reach beneficiaries starting on September 12, 2023, providing crucial assistance to those facing hardships in the aftermath of the earthquake.

This initiative highlights the efficacy of cryptocurrency in swiftly, cost-effectively, and transparently delivering financial aid during times of crisis.

In addition to this direct aid initiative, Binance Charity has established a public donation address for individuals willing to contribute.

All funds received at this address will be directed to an authorized NGO, soon to be named, to assist those in need further.

Donations can be made in cryptocurrencies, including BNB, BTC, ETH, USDC, USDT, or BUSD.