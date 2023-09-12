Uttar Pradesh: Heavy Rainfall Forces School Closures In These Districts Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In reaction to continuheavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, schools in Lakhimpur Kheri and Barabanki declared a closure on Wednesday.As reported by ANI,“All schools from pre-primary to class 12 to remain closed today, 12th September in the wake of inclement weather conditions in Barabanki and Lakhimpur Kheri districts and a weather warning by IMD.”\"In view of the warning of heavy rain issued by the Meteorological Department and the bad weather in Barabanki for the last few hours, in all the government/non-government aided/private schools from pre-primary to class 12 of all the boards in all the urban and rural areas of Barabanki district, teaching work will be suspended on September 11 and 12 2023. Make sure to strictly comply with the said order. The authenticity of this order can be confirmed by the school management, parents and students on the district website Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to conduct relief work in rain-hit districts, an official statement said on Tuesday. UP CM direcred officials to provide relief amounts to people affected by the inclement weather, ANI reported.\"There should be proper water drainage systems in case of water logging in areas. The danger mark of the rivers should be continuously reviewed\", CM Yogi said in the official statement.Furthermore, CM has directed officials to assess the agricultural losses resulting from the substantial rainfall and ensure that affected farmers receive appropriate compensation.According to the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) in Sitapur, it has been decided that all government and private schools will not be in operation today and will remain closed.As per Gautam Buddh Nagar district authorities, a decision has been made to close all educational institutions, encompassing schools, colleges, and universities, in Noida and Greater Noida for today in honour of the Guru Dronacharya Mela.
“The Guru Dronacharya Mela is an annual fair held in Dankaur. The fair holds historical significance. The district magistrate has the power to order holidays on such occasions and accordingly, all educational institutions have been informed to remain closed on Tuesday,” Singh told PTI.\"Significant Rainfall was observed over Uttar Pradesh from 0830 hrs IST to 1730 hrs IST of today, the 11th September Bahraich (IMD Observatory)-98.4 mm Bahraich (AWS)-97 mm Itwa (AWS) Siddharthnagar-50 mm Lucknow - 17.2 mm Fursatganj (Raebareilly)-15.9 mm Lucknow (AWS)-15 mm,\" IMD posted on X.Meanwhile, in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh, farmers are expressing discontent over the harm inflicted on their crops due to continurainfall. The District Magistrate of Moradabad personally visited the fields and instructed officials to carry out a comprehensive assessment of the extent of damage incurred.IMD reported that the rainfall in August across both Central India and the South Peninsular region marked the lowest levels since 1901, signifying one of the most severe instances of monsoon deficiency in recorded history.(With inputs from agencies)
