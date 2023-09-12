Scientists From Iit Delhi , Bombay, Madras To Tifr Among 12 Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award Winners

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Awards for 2022 were announced on September 11, honouring 12 young scientists with India's top science prize, after an year's delay.The Bhatnagar Prizes, named after Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar, the first Director-General of CSIR, are awarded annually in seven scientific disciplines: biology, chemistry, mathematics, physics, medicine, engineering, and earth, atmosphere, ocean, and planetary sciences. These awards recognise exceptional researchers under the age of 45 and come with a cash prize of ₹5 lakh.Also read: ISRO's Aditya L1 successfully performs 3rd earth-bound manoeuvre; fourth to take place on This dateThe announcement came as a surprise during the launch event of the 'One Week One Lab' program by CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR). Traditionally, the Bhatnagar Prizes are revealed on September 26, the foundation day of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the organisation that presents these awards.N Kalaiselvi, Director-General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), revealed the names of the 12 awardees, all of whom are male scientists, in the presence of Dr. Jitendra Singh, Vice President of CSIR, in New Delhi. At the event, N Kalaiselvi acknowledged the crucial role played by the Minister's office (Dr. Singh), secretaries, and well-wishers in ensuring the timely announcement.“Even though it is not conventional, the announcement of SSB 2022 is historically important, wherein not only CSIR, but the minister's office (Dr. Singh) played a very very great and critical role,” said N Kalaiselvi.The list of awardees for SSB awards 2022 includes:BiologyAshwani Kumar, CSIR – Institute of Microbial Technology, ChandigarhM Maddika Subba Reddy, Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics, HyderabadChemistryAkkattu Biju, Indian Institute of Science, BengaluruDebabrata Maiti, IIT BombayEarth, Atmosphere, Ocean, and Planetary SciencesVimal Mishra, IIT GandhinagarEngineeringDipti Ranjan Sahoo, IIT DelhiRajnish Kumar, IIT MadrasMathematicsApoorva Khare, Indian Institute of Science, BengaluruNeeraj Kayal, Microsoft Research Lab, IndiaMedicineDipyaman Ganguli, CSIR Indian Institute of Chemical BiologyPhysicsAnindya Das, Indian Institute of Science, BengaluruBasudeb Dasgupta, TIFR MumbaiAlso read: Watch: Aditya-L1 takes a selfie; ISRO shares fresh images of Earth and MoonLast year, the government issued a notification stating the discontinuation of approximately 100 awards and several fellowships in the field of science. This included the cancellation of all private endowment awards. The notification also revealed that most departments would now institute only one prestigiaward.
MENAFN12092023007365015876ID1107051101
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.