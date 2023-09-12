Mint Explainer: How Is India Pushing To Reform The Un Security Council?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Over the past few decades, India has pushed for the reform of major international institutions such as the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Among other things, India has called for the expansion of the permanent membership of the body, which currently includes only five countries. The reform of international institutions also featured prominently in deliberations at the G20. Mint takes a closer look at the issue.
MENAFN12092023007365015876ID1107051093
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.