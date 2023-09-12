Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Set To Soar To $40 Billion By 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Household Vacuum Cleaner Market
Rising awareness and innovative technologies driving household vacuum cleaner market growth
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market is witnessing significant growth, driven by a growing awareness of the importance of household cleaning appliances. In 2021, the market was valued at a substantial US$ 19.4 billion and is projected to continue its expansion at a robust CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031, reaching a staggering US$ 40 billion by the end of this period. This blog explores the dynamics and trends shaping the household vacuum cleaner market, as well as the key players driving innovation and competition.
The Pandemic Effect
The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on consumer behavior, with a surge in demand for advanced household cleaning appliances. People began paying more attention to cleanliness and hygiene at home, resulting in increased sales of vacuum cleaners. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years as people prioritize a clean and safe living environment.
Robotic Revolution
One of the most exciting developments in the household vacuum cleaner market is the rise of robotic vacuum cleaners. These smart devices, equipped with cordless and bagless technology, are changing the way we clean our homes. They can be programmed to clean specific areas at scheduled times, offering convenience to users. However, the growing demand for these machines may lead to a steady increase in their prices in the near future.
IoT Integration
Robotic vacuum cleaners are not just smart; they're also connected. Many of them come with IoT (Inteof Things) embedded technology, allowing users to control and monitor them remotely via smartphone apps. This connectivity enhances the user experience, making it even more convenient to maintain a clean home.
Targeting Emerging Markets
To tap into new opportunities, key players in the household vacuum cleaner market are increasingly focusing on emerging economies in Asia Pacific. These regions show immense growth potential as disposable incomes rise, and consumers become more consciof the benefits of advanced cleaning appliances. Offering robust after-sales services will be crucial in gaining a competitive edge in these markets.
Key Players
Several prominent companies are driving innovation and competition in the household vacuum cleaner market:
Electrolux AB
Bissell Inc.
Dyson Ltd.
Haier Group
iRobot Corporation
Koninklijke Philips, N.V.
LG Electronics, Inc.
Panasonic Corporation
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Techtronic Industries
Miele & Cie. KG
Riccar (Tacony Corporation)
Rexair LLC (Tacony Corporation)
Sebo Stein & Co. GmbH
SharkNinja Operating LLC
Market Segmentation
The household vacuum cleaner market is diverse, with variproduct types, features, and price ranges to cater to different consumer preferences. Here's a breakdown of the market segmentation:
Product Type:
Handheld Vacuum Cleaners
Canister Vacuum Cleaners
Upright Vacuum Cleaners
Stick Vacuum Cleaners
Robotic Vacuum Cleaners
Vacuum Bag Type:
With Bag
Bagless
Category:
Corded
Cordless
Capacity:
Up to 0.9 L
1 to 1.4 L
1.5 to 1.9 L
2 L & Above
Price:
Low
Medium
High
Distribution Channel:
Online (E-commerce Websites, Company-owned Website)
Offline (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Other Independent Retailers)
The household vacuum cleaner market is in a state of continuevolution, driven by changing consumer preferences and technological advancements. As the demand for clean and hygienic homes continues to rise, the market's growth prospects remain promising. Manufacturers and retailers should keep a keen eye on emerging markets and invest in innovative technologies to stay competitive in this dynamic industry. Whether it's a traditional upright vacuum or a smart, connected robot, the choices available to consumers have never been more diverse.
