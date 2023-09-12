Independent Filmmaker Bryan Brooks Impacts The Movie Industry With Thrilling New Action/Horror Film“Wrecker”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Leo Stewart, playing Ryder Storm, ready for battle
The bad guys take aim at Bryan Brooks
Knight and Knox in the dungeon
Charlie Woods as Gothard
Official Wrecker Movie Poster
Years Of Work And Dedication Is The Only Way To Succeed When Competing With Big Studios Film Projects Let's be real, I know I'm not competing with the Marvel films. But, several of those films left me feeling unsatisfied. Like I wasted my time watching the film.” - Bryan BrooksLONDON, MIDDLESEX, ENGLAND, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- (Lea a continuación la versión en Español.)
Independent filmmaker Bryan Brooks has devoted years of his life to the production of a unique and very entertaining horror/action zombie film called Wrecker. It is an ambitiproject for Brooks' first movie but the filmmaker shows a promising future by delivering this high quality movie to audiences. The film's production value is every bit as robust as any big budget studio film due to the years of dedicated work Brooks put into the project.“I didn't have the budget for top notch special effects and visuals so I took on the challenge of learning the programs myself. Several of the close up shots of myself in the film were shot solely by me, alone at my studio with no one else around. When you're dealing with a modest budget but you want to create quality cinema, it's hard work that paves the way to your success,” says Brooks.
The feature length film is a heart-pounding thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seat from start to finish. It's a must-see for any fan of independent film. Brooks was heavily influenced by the early work of cinematic great Sam Raimi, taking notes form the Evil Dead series, especially its third installment, Army of Darkness. Mirroring Raimi, Brooks believes interjecting comedy here and there within the film helps to break up the seriousness of the story and reminds the audience that what they are experiencing is nothing more than entertainment, not too be taken too seriously. After all, that's what a film is, entertainment.
“I made the movie I always wanted to see. A movie that invokes all of your feelings, happiness, sadness, anger, fear, excitement. I think the best movies are the ones that encapsulate the entire human experience, not just comedy, not just action,” says Brooks.
“Let's be real, I know I'm not competing with the Marvel films. But, several of those films left me feeling unsatisfied. Like I wasted my time watching the film. What I have created and put all my time into is an entertaining, thoughtful, engaging, emotion provoking story that won't leave its viewers feeling empty. And I've done it for a fraction of a fraction of the cost of any big studio film project. I have mastered every aspect of the film making process in effort to reduce the cost to myself. It took years, but now I don't have to learn those skills again. They are part of my filmmaking arsenal, ready to set forth on my next project,” continues Brooks.
Before an audience member goes and passes judgment on any one film, they should keep in mind what it takes to create one. From conception to filming to final edit and sound design. It takes hundreds of individuals working together to complete the many steps needed for a film's completion. Imagine one man completed all of those steps himself, spent a decade learning all of those skills so he could be a one-man filmmaking machine. Now, watch the film with that in mind. Wrecker is an ambitiproject for a single man to have accomplished. If fans of independent film would like to help independent filmmakers like Bryan Brooks achieve success, please click the links below and watch the film.
Amazon Prime Video
Tubi
YouTube Movies
En Español:
El cineasta independiente Bryan Brooks ha dedicado años de su vida a la producción de una película de terror y acción de zombies única y muy entretenida llamada Wrecker. Es un proyecto ambicioso para la primera película de Brooks, pero el cineasta muestra un futuro prometedor al presentar esta película de alta calidad al público. El valor de producción de la película es tan sólido como el de cualquier película de estudio de gran presupuesto debido a los años de trabajo dedicado que Brooks puso en el proyecto.“No tenía presupuesto para efectos especiales y visuales de primer nivel, así que asumí el desafío de aprender los programas yo mismo. Varios de los primeros planos míos en la película fueron filmados únicamente por mí, solo en mi estudio, sin nadie más alrededor. Cuando se trata de un presupuesto modesto pero se quiere crear cine de calidad, el trabajo duro allana el camino hacia el éxito”, afirma Brooks.
Wrecker es un thriller trepidante que te mantendrá al borde de tu asiento de principio a fin. Es una visita obligada para cualquier aficionado al cine independiente. Brooks estuvo fuertemente influenciado por los primeros trabajos del gran cineasta Sam Raimi, tomando notas de la serie Evil Dead, especialmente su tercera entrega, Army of Darkness. Imitando a Raimi, Brooks cree que intercalar comedia aquí y allá dentro de la película ayuda a romper con la seriedad de la historia y recuerda a la audiencia que lo que están experimentando no es más que entretenimiento, y que no debe tomarse demasiado en serio. Al fin y al cabo, eso es lo que es una película, entretenimiento.
“Hice la película que siempre quise ver. Una película que invoca todos sentimientos, felicidad, tristeza, ira, miedo, emoción. Creo que las mejores películas son aquellas que resumen toda la experiencia humana, no sólo la comedia, no sólo la acción”.
“Seamos realistas, sé que no estoy compitiendo con las películas de Marvel. Pero varias de esas películas me dejaron insatisfecho. Como si perdiera el tiempo viendo la película. Lo que he creado y en lo que he invertido todo mi tiempo es una historia entretenida, reflexiva, atractiva y que provoca emociones que no dejará a los espectadores sintiéndose vacíos. Y lo he hecho por una fracción del costo de cualquier proyecto cinematográfde gran estudio. He dominado todos los aspectos del proceso de realización de películas en un esfuerzo por reducir el costo para mí. Me llevó años, pero ahora no tengo que volver a aprender esas habilidades. Son parte de mi arsenal cinematográfico, listos para emprender mi próximo proyecto”.
Antes de que un miembro de la audiencia juzgue cualquier película, debe tener en cuenta lo que se necesita para crear una. Desde la concepción hasta el rodaje, pasando por el montaje final y el diseño de sonido. Se necesitan cientos de personas trabajando juntas para completar los numerosos pasos necesarios para completar una película. Ahora, imaginemos que un hombre hizo todos esos pasos por sí mismo, pasó una década aprendiendo todas esas habilidades para poder ser una máquina cinematográfica unipersonal. Ahora mira la película Wrecker con eso en mente. Si crees que no podría competir con una franquicia de gran presupuesto como Marvel, estás en lo cierto. Pero Wrecker es un proyecto ambicioso que podría haber sido realizado por un solo hombre. Si desea ayudar a cineastas independientes como Bryan Brooks a lograr el éxito, haga clic en los enlaces de arriba y mire la película.
Official Wrecker Movie Trailer
