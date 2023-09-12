(Video) Paris Ncri Conference Commemorates 2022 Iran Uprising Anniversary

On Thursday, Sep. 7, 2023, a conference titled“Iran Uprising, One Year After” took place, featuring prominent international figures. Attendees included Congressman Randy Weber theSenator, Senator Gerry Horkan, and Jim Higgins former Minister of Ireland.

Mrs.Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the (NCRI) commenced the conference with a warm welcome to the distinguished guests. She said, "For years, the regime deliberately avoided mentioning the MEK and NCRI as viable and democratic alternatives."

Referring to the Iranian regime, Mr. Higgins added,“They are dangerous, deadly, and devious. They will stop at nothing to undermine the PMOI's credibility. But they will not succeed because the PMOI has weathered all propaganda hurled against them.”

Senator Horkan, "3,600 parliamentarians from 40 countries are supporting the NCRI, and I've signed up to that, including in the Irish Parliament, where we have signed and supported motions in favor of the 10-point plan, in favor of freedom in Iran.

Mrs. Rajavi“In the face of the culture of resistance & perseverance of the Iranian people, the regime tries to delay its downfall by intensifying suppression."

The Resistance network inside Iran continues to expand, with an increasing number of young women and men joining the ranks of the MEK Resistance Units.