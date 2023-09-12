(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
From Graffiti to NFTs, the "Queen of the Underground Art World," Anna D. Smith's Definitive Guide to the 2023 Underground Art Revolution Debuts on Amazon
SILICON VALLEY , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Anna D. Smith, a renowned fine art and real estate broker based in Silicon Valley, has officially released her much-anticipated book titled "Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker: 2023 Underground Art Market Report." The book is now available for purchase on Amazon.
This groundbreaking report delves deep into the uncharted terrains of the underground art world, offering readers invaluable insights into this rapidly growing sector. Underground Art, as characterized in the report, challenges the conventions of the mainstream art world and is deeply rooted in alternative cultures. Whether it's Graffiti, Prison art, Street art, Comic Strips, Graphic Novels, and Digital art, which includes NFTs, these forms of expression critique societal norms and connect on a profound level.
Anna D. Smith, often referred to as the "Queen of the Underground Art World," takes readers on an enlightening journey through the evolution of the underground art market. The report provides a comprehensive breakdown of the contemporary art market share, with a special foon the underground art segment, which is estimated to constitute 10% of the contemporary art market.
Drawing from authoritative platforms such as Alux.com, the Tate Museum, and Google's AI language model Bard, Smith's report serves as a definitive guide for artists, collectors, and investors looking to navigate the vibrant and dynamic world of underground art.
For graffiti artists, prison artists, street artists, comic strip creators, graphic novelists, digital artists, even NFT artists, this report is a window into understanding the global standing of their craft. Art collectors will discover emerging talents and rising art forms, while investors will find an invaluable resource highlighting the growth potential of the underground art market as a resilient investment class.
Anna D. Smith's "Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker: 2023 Underground Art Market Report" is more than just an analysis; it's a vision into the future of the art world. It invites readers to be part of an exciting narrative that is shaping the contemporary art scene.
Available on Kindle for $9.99, the book is priced at $14.99 and is available in paperback format. It was published on September 6, 2023, and consists of 54 pages. For more details and to purchase the book, visit the [Amazon page]( /).
ABOUT ANNA D. SMITH
In March of 2021, during the global pandemic, Anna D. Smith founded the Silicon Valley, independent based art and real estate brokerage firm, Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker. The firm's trademarked motto is, "Fine Art needs a Home and a Home needs Fine Art ®."
Smith has been in the real estate industry for forty years, from credit evaluation, mortgage origination, to getting a broker's license, and doing $8-figures in property management. She is a member of the National Association of Realtors (NAR), the California Association of Realtors (CAR), and a member of the Silicon Valley Association of Realtors (SILVAR).
She has been featured in both print and digital publications, such as Billboard Insider, America Online Finance, Vents Magazine, Upscale Living Magazine, and Haven Bay Area - Haven Lifestyle, to name a few.
In the world of art, she quickly and quietly has established herself with the reputation as being the, "Queen of the Underground Art World." She is also a member of ArtTable, the foremost professional organization dedicated to advancing the leadership of women-identifying and nonbinary professionals in the visual arts.
In September of 2023, she self-published her first book, "Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker: 2023 Underground Art Market Report," a must read for artists, art collectors, and investors, foreword by Art Professor Robin Lasser of San Jose State University, and available on Amazon.
