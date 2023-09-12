Erdogan utters unity with Libya following fatal floods

(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan uttered unity early on Tuesday with Libya following massive floods caused the death of at least 2,000 citizens.



"Turkey stands with the Libyan people,” Erdogan wrote in a post on the social media podium X.



He gave his sympathies to the casualties' relatives and hoped for a rapidly recovery to the wounded.



Erdogan stated that Turkey is deploying three aircraft to Benghazi together with 168 search and rescue staffs and humane aid.



Hurricane Daniel wiped many zones of eastern Libya on Sunday, most remarkably the towns of Benghazi, Al Bayda and Al-Marj, in addition to Soussa and Derna.



The fatality rate from floods in Derna has increased to over 2,000, whereas thousands of people are thought to be missing.



The chief of Libya’s Tripoli-based unity administration, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, labelled all regions open to the hurricane and floods ''disaster zones.''



Libyan authorities announced a state of emergency, which involved canceling lectures at all public as well as private educational establishments and shutting stores and asked for global backing.

