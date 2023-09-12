India's Moonshot And The New Space Race

(MENAFN- Asia Times) India made history with its
Chandrayaan-3 mission ,
soft-landing near the moon's south pole, becoming the fourth nation to complete a lunar landing and the first to do so in that part of the moon.
Last month's accomplishment has sparked a flurry of debates, especially in the
Western media , questioning the rationale behind a developing country investing in space exploration.
Yet the moon mission was not just a technological triumph. Executed at a
cost lower
than the production budget of some Hollywood blockbusters, the moon mission has underscored India's burgeoning capabilities for cost-effective innovation, further solidifying its position as a global leader in space technology.
The moon harbors
valuable minerals such as lithium, nickel and platinum, which have far-reaching applications, from the ongoing global energy transition to variindustries like electronics and aerospace.
The existing space economy is already reported to be worth
at least US$469 billion , covering goods and services produced in space for use on Earth. This opens a plethora of opportunities for developing countries like India not only to advance in scientific research but also to tap into a new avenue for economic growth.
In short, by investing in space technology, India is not merely advancing its scientific prowess; it is also setting the stage for future economic growth through potential resource extraction.
