Flex Lng - Nyse Investor Access Day For Energy & Utilities

Flex LNG will this week be attending the NYSE Investor Access Day for Energy & Utilities, the 15th Annual Capital Link Shipping & Marine Services Forum in connection with London International Shipping Week, and we will also be doing an investor update with Nordnet. The presentation used is attached hereto and is also available on our web page.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.