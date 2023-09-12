Home Furniture Market Is Slated To Reach A Valuation Of Us$ 307.52 Billion By 2032 X Herald

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Home Furniture market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Home Furniture market.

Key findings of the Home Furniture market study:



Regional breakdown of the Home Furniture market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Home Furniture vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Home Furniture market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across variregions and countries. Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Home Furniture market.

Key Companies Profiled



Ashley Furniture Industries

La-Z-Boy Incorporated

Flexsteel Industries Inc.

Inter Ikea Systems B.V.

Suofeiya Home CollectionLtd

NitoriLtd

Basset Furniture Industries Inc.

Steinhoff International Holding N.V

Herman Miller Inc.

Kimball International, Inc.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Steelcase

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Home Furniture Industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for the Home Furniture in variapplications. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale vendors. Some prominent market developments are as follows :



In August 2021, Flexsteel Industries Inc. announced the opening of a 4th manufacturing facility in Mexico, in Mexicali, which is expected to be the largest plant in the whole country. With this initiation, the company intends to double its volume output to US$ 1 billion over the next 4 years.

In July 2021, La-Z-Boy Incorporated announced an investment of over US$ 30 million over a 2-year period in its Neosho, Missouri manufacturing facility, helping scale up production efficiency and shorten lead times for customers and consumers, as well as strengthening their manufacturing footprint.

In March 2021, the Ashley Furniture Industries announced plans to initiate a new manufacturing facility in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. The new 100,000 square feet facility will serve as a furniture production site. This latest addition augments its already existing network of 11 production facilities servicing the US. In May 2020, Theodore Alexander USA, Inc., a console table and chair products manufacturer, partnered with Ralph Lauren Corporation, U.S. based fashion products company, to expand its business through the partner's fashion stores in the US.

Key Segments Covered in the Home Furniture Industry Survey



By Product Type :



Beds and Mattresses



Sofas and Armchairs



Entertainment Units



Storage Units



Upholstery



Tables and Desks



Dining Home Furniture



Kitchen Home Furniture

Others

By Material Type :



Wooden Home Furniture



Metal Home Furniture



Glass Home Furniture



Plastic Home Furniture

Others

By Sales Channel :



Retail Stores



Direct to Consumers



Manufacturer Stores



e-Commerce Stores



Discount stores



Rental Stores



Club Stores

DIY Stores

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia



Oceania Middle East Africa

Queries addressed in the Home Furniture market report:



Why are the Home Furniture market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Home Furniture market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Home Furniture market? What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Home Furniture market?

