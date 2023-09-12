Harlequins And Fortius Clinic Extend Partnership

London, United Kingdom Sep 11, 2023 (Issuewire)

FortClinic are pleased to announce that they have renewed their partnership with Harlequins ahead of the 2023/24 season.

FortClinic, part of Affidea Group, have extended their support of the Club's Men's and Women's programme, providing expertise and specialist advice, alongside preferential patient access for Club Members and affiliate sporting clubs.

Jim McAvoy, Chief Executive Officer at FortClinic said:“We're delighted to continue to support Harlequins for the season ahead. Having acquired Schoen Clinic London's business earlier this year we can now boast an unparalleled Centre of Excellence in sports medicine and orthopaedics in Central London. This allowsto provide world-class care to both Harlequins players and members across the whole patient pathway – from consultation and imaging through to complex surgery and recovery.”

Steve Morton, Harlequins Chief Commercial Officer added:“We're thrilled to renew our partnership with FortClinic. We enjoyed a fantastic first season working together, the team at Fortare leaders in their field and their expertise and guidance have been greatly received.

“The success of the partnership culminated in an excellent and insightful Sports Injury Evening last season, bringing together some of the leading minds in the world of sports medicine and surgery to share the latest thoughts and opinions on player care, specific injuries, and rehabilitation. It was a brilliant evening and testament to the excellent partnership between Harlequins and FortClinic.”