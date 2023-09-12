Over 30 Objects Damaged In More Than 100 Enemy Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched more than 100 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region in the past 24 hours, damaging civilian infrastructure.
Yurii Malashko, head of the regional military administration, reports this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Some 103 strikes on 26 settlements were recorded in the last 24 hours," the report said.
The enemy carried out seven airstrikes on Orikhiv and Malynivka and shelled Stepnohirsk with multiple rocket launchers. Eight enemy UAVs attacked Novodanylivka, Bilohiria, Piatykhatky, Plavni and Kamianske.
Read also: Gas pipelines, power lines damaged as Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region
The enemy launched 87 artillery strikes on Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Novodarivka, Levadne, Pavlivka, Robotyne, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Luhove, Lobkove and other towns and villages on the line of contact.
Thirty-two infrastructure facilities, including residential buildings and outbuildings, were damaged. No casualties were reported.
MENAFN12092023000193011044ID1107050569
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.