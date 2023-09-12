Over 30 Objects Damaged In More Than 100 Enemy Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region

Yurii Malashko, head of the regional military administration, reports this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Some 103 strikes on 26 settlements were recorded in the last 24 hours," the report said.

The enemy carried out seven airstrikes on Orikhiv and Malynivka and shelled Stepnohirsk with multiple rocket launchers. Eight enemy UAVs attacked Novodanylivka, Bilohiria, Piatykhatky, Plavni and Kamianske.

The enemy launched 87 artillery strikes on Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Novodarivka, Levadne, Pavlivka, Robotyne, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Luhove, Lobkove and other towns and villages on the line of contact.

Thirty-two infrastructure facilities, including residential buildings and outbuildings, were damaged. No casualties were reported.