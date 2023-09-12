Russia Recalibrates Posture Of Its Air Defenses Around Moscow To Repel Drone Attacks - British Intelligence

The UK Defense Ministry said this in its intelligence update published on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

Since early September 2023, Russian SA-22 (Pantsir-S1) air defense systems around the capital have been pictured positioned on elevated towers and ramps.

Previously, following strikes against Engels and Ryazan air bases in December 2022, Russia also positioned SA-22 on the roofs of official buildings in Moscow.

"This is almost certainly to allow the system to detect and engage UAV-type targets. However, it is probably also intended to act as a high-profile reassurance to the public that the authorities have the threat under control," the update reads.

Earlier, when asked how effective Russian air defenses are, Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said that Russia has many air defense systems in service, but this does not help against drone attacks, including against Moscow.