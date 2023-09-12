Armenia Continues To Lay Mines Along Entire Grey-Zone Perimeter - Azerbaijani President's Assistant

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Armenia
continues to set mines along the entire perimeter of the grey-zone,
Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President and head of
the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration,
wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
From 1991 to today, 3,385 Azerbaijanis have fallen victim to
mines planted by Armenia. Armenia and the illegal regime of the
puppet junta continue to install mines produced in Armenia along
the entire perimeter of the grey-zone, he said.
Hajiyev also shared a table of horrifying indicators of
Armenia's systematic and purposeful mine-based terrorist policy
against Azerbaijan.
Despite the use of modern demining equipment, the mass
contamination of territories with mines and the failure of Armenia
to provide accurate mine maps to date create great difficulties in
locating and clearing mines.
Out of 180 incidents involving mines in the post-Karabakh war
period, 128 were registered in areas outside the former line of
contact. Of the 303 people injured in mine incidents up to August
18 this year, 217 were killed or injured as a result of mine
explosions in those areas.
