Armenia Continues To Lay Mines Along Entire Grey-Zone Perimeter - Azerbaijani President's Assistant

From 1991 to today, 3,385 Azerbaijanis have fallen victim to mines planted by Armenia. Armenia and the illegal regime of the puppet junta continue to install mines produced in Armenia along the entire perimeter of the grey-zone, he said.

Hajiyev also shared a table of horrifying indicators of Armenia's systematic and purposeful mine-based terrorist policy against Azerbaijan.

Despite the use of modern demining equipment, the mass contamination of territories with mines and the failure of Armenia to provide accurate mine maps to date create great difficulties in locating and clearing mines.

Out of 180 incidents involving mines in the post-Karabakh war period, 128 were registered in areas outside the former line of contact. Of the 303 people injured in mine incidents up to August 18 this year, 217 were killed or injured as a result of mine explosions in those areas.