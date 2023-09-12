Spectralink Launches Next-Generation Enterprise Wireless Handsets: The Spectralink S Series

HORSENS, Denmark, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Spectralink, the leading provider of international enterprise mobility solutions, launches a new family of enterprise-grade wireless handsets designed to meet the needs of deskless mobile workers: the Spectralink S Series. The new handsets, an exciting addition to our DECT product portfolio, are comprised of three models. When paired with our Spectralink (IP-) DECT infrastructure, the innovative new handsets complete a wireless calling solution that is fully interoperable and easy to integrate with alarms, messaging and business telephony platforms (such as Microsoft Teams, Cisco, ZoomPhone, RingCentral, Dstny and Avaya), delivering crystal clear voice quality.



The durable design is combined with a secure platform responding to the requirements of users in the industrial, retail, hospitality, and healthcare segments. The S Series handsets simplify the Spectralink portfolio moving to 3 global models:

S33, S35, S37. The three new devices share a set of common accessories including chargers and belt clips, simplifying processes at purchasing, as well as deployment stages. The Spectralink S Series provides full compatibility with the Spectralink AMIE® (Advanced Mobile Intelligence for Enterprise) platform which enables the centralised management of overall Spectralink IP-DECT infrastructure.

Modern-day workers have become accustomed to engaging graphics with intuitive icon-driven navigation, so they expect the same user-experience from their work tools. The new handsets combine a sleek, contemporary colour display with Spectralink's trademark robust design, suited to even the toughest working conditions. In addition to this, the handsets offer crystal-clear voice quality with best-in-class noise-cancellation technology, safeguarding the integrity of critical communications even in loud production environments that tend to drown-out voice on single microphone devices. The rugged design is also able to withstand dust particles, water or chemical detergents, where handsets are regularly exposed to these external agents.

Because frontline workers have to remain connected in challenging conditions, Spectralink has developed the S Series to consistently put best-in-class communication into the palm of workers' hands, protecting their personal safety as well as their productivity. The S Series provides lone workers, such as engineers taking readings in remote or dangerareas of a production site, security workers and night guards, with a full range of built-in safety features. The handsets in fact offer a number of protection tools ranging from red alarm buttons to alarm icons, from pull-cords to automatic motion detection.

Finally, devices come equipped with a full range of productivity enhancing benefits such as integration with Microsoft Teams, Bluetooth 5.1 support to enable headsets or other accessories, programmable side-key as well as messaging capabilities.

"The new handsets add to our industry leading DECT solutions, confirming Spectralink's commitment to innovation. We provide our customers with the most durable mobile infrastructure for business-critical communication, collaboration, and worker safety," declares Doug Werking, CEO at Spectralink Corporation. "The new handsets enable excellence by empowering mobile workforces, but, more importantly, they introduce the most innovative DECT device family in the global market designed to provide modern user experience and future-proof investment for new innovation."

As an award winner in mobile technology, Spectralink has been transforming the way our customers work and communicate for almost 30 years. Through our determination to do extraordinary things, we enable mobile workforces and empower our customers and partners to explore what's next, what's possible. With our enterprise grade, best-in-class mobile solutions, we are with our customers wherever they work, however they need us. Our people, commitment to innovation and our passion are our foundation for success.

