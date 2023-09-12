Sandeep Marwah Honored With The Prestigious Dr Apj Abdul Kalam Global Media Samrat Award

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi – Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a distinguished figure in the world of film, television, and media, was recently honored with the esteemed Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Global Media Samrat Award at a grand ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. This recognition is a testament to Dr. Marwah's unwavering commitment to the fields of education, media, and entertainment on a global scale.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah is celebrated for holding nine world records, a remarkable feat that reflects his exceptional contributions to the media and entertainment industry. His multifaceted achievements have had a profound impact on these industries, making him a true luminary.
In his address during the award presentation, Dr. Marwah emphasized the immense significance of the Indian media and entertainment industry, which ranks as the fourth-largest in the world. With over ten million individuals employed directly in this sector, the industry serves as a vital source of livelihood for millions more through variassociated sectors such as hospitality, tourism, engineering, electricals, transport, interior designing, fashion, and design.
Dr. Marwah expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the organizers for selecting him as the recipient of the prestigiAPJ Abdul Kalam Global Media Samrat Award. He acknowledged the honor of receiving an award named after India's former President, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, and expressed his deep appreciation for being recognized in the distinguished setting of Vigyan Bhawan, one of the nation's most powerful and dignified auditoriums.
The award not only pays tribute to Dr. Sandeep Marwah's outstanding contributions to the media and entertainment industry but also serves as an inspiration for future generations to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation in these fields.
Dr. Marwah's legacy of excellence and his dedication to the development of the media and entertainment sector serve as a shining example for individuals across the globe, highlighting the profound impact that one person's vision and determination can have on an entire industry.
