Neil Patel Digital India Expands Its Footprint With The Opening Of Its Third Office In Mumbai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 12th September 2023 – Neil Patel Digital India (NPDI), a leading digital marketing agency, is thrilled to announce the opening of its third office, strategically located in Mumbai. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company\'s journey, solidifying its presence across major Indian cities, including Bangalore and Delhi.
The new Mumbai office is a testament to NPDI\'s commitment to providing innovative marketing solutions to businesses across India. With this strategic expansion, the company aims to further strengthen its position as a trusted partner for Indian businesses seeking growth and success in the digital era.
NPDI has been instrumental in empowering Indian companies with cutting-edge marketing strategies, propelling them to excel in the ever-evolving digital landscape. As of 2023, NPD boasts a global workforce of 1000 employees, with approximately 200 talented individuals based in India.
Commenting on the expansion, Prady, CEO, Neil Patel Digital India said, \"We are thrilled to open our third office in Mumbai, a vibrant and dynamic city that holds immense potential for digital marketing. This strategic move aligns perfectly with our mission to empower Indian businesses with the latest marketing strategies and technologies. We look forward to continuing our journey of growth and innovation, further strengthening our position as a trusted partner for businesses across India.\"
The company\'s relentless pursuit of excellence has fueled its impressive 40% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) since its inception, reflecting the satisfaction and confidence of its growing client base. In line with its vision for the future, NP Digital India is setting ambitigoals for the fiscal year 2023-2024. The company is committed to achieving a remarkable 100% growth rate and aims to secure its place among the top performance marketing agencies in India.
About Neil Patel Digital India:
Neil Patel Digital India (NPDI) is a leading digital marketing agency driven by the vision of empowering Indian businesses with cutting-edge marketing strategies. Founded by Neil Patel, a renowned global digital marketer and entrepreneur, NPDI offers comprehensive solutions designed to meet the specific needs and challenges faced by businesses in India. The company\'s consultative approach and performance-driven services have made it a trusted partner for numerbusinesses across diverse industries.
Company :-NP Digital India
User :- Sagar Kumar
Email :
Mobile:- +91 7376406057
MENAFN12092023003198003206ID1107050551
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.