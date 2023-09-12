Michelle Coulson Joins Virtualmq As New Advisory Board Member, Bringing Extensive Remote Work Expertise

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) VirtualMQ, the innovative platform dedicated to empowering remote workers globally, is thrilled to announce the addition of Michelle Coulson to its advisory board. With over nine years of experience as a recruiter and founder of Remote Rebellion, Michelle brings a unique perspective to the team, focused on helping individuals land their ideal remote jobs.
Michelle's journey from a traditional corporate recruiter to a remote work advocate is nothing short of inspiring. Her passion for remote work and her commitment to helping others find fulfillment in their careers align perfectly with VirtualMQ's mission.
From 2014 to 2020, Michelle worked as a recruiter in London and Singapore, handling hiring from interns to C-suite executives. In March 2020, the pandemic prompted her to reevaluate her life. At 33, she found her true happiness by the ocean.
In April 2021, she bravely began working remotely from Bali, aligning with her newfound joy. Surfing, embracing local culture, and remote work became her lifestyle. When called back to London in June 2021, she chose to quit her job to protect her newfound freedom.
Michelle's journey led her to create Remote Rebellion in August 2021, where her recruitment expertise aids job seekers in landing ideal remote roles, in sync with their values and lifestyles. In just two years, she's helped hundreds of remote job seekers find fulfilling opportunities, becoming a vital figure in remote employment.
VirtualMQ, the platform designed to empower remote workers worldwide, is delighted to have Michelle Coulson join its advisory board. The platform's global mission is to equip the global workforce with the skills needed to thrive in the remote work landscape. VirtualMQ offers a unique approach by connecting clients with exceptional remote professionals across varidomains without the traditional project bidding process.
The collaboration between Michelle Coulson and VirtualMQ promises to achieve remarkable progress in the remote work sphere. With Michelle's deep knowledge of remote job seeking and VirtualMQ's commitment to empowering remote professionals and solving the problem of skilled resources, this partnership is set to make a significant impact on the future of work.
