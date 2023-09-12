Speaker Al-Saadoun Condoles With Libya Over Floods Victims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun sent a cable of condolences to his Libyan counterpart on Tuesday over the victims of the floods that hit east Libya, killing and injuring hundreds. (end)
