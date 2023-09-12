Seoul: N. Korea's Kim In Russia For Rare Summit With Putin

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived in Russia on Tuesday, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing South Korea's Defense Ministry, as Kim would hold a rare summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Considering that a large number of military personnel is accompanying him, (we) are closely monitoring whether negotiations over arms trade between North Korea and Russia and technology transfers will take place," ministry spokesman Jeon Ha-kyou told reporters in Seoul.
Jeon said Kim's train crossed into Russia early Tuesday, adding that the South Korean ministry would monitor his mission to see whether the two sides would hold talks over arms trade.
North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) confirmed that Kim had left Pyongyang for Russia aboard his train Sunday afternoon -- accompanied by leading officials of the North's ruling party and the armed forces. The KCNA said Kim "left here by his train on Sunday afternoon to visit the Russian Federation," without saying whether the train had crossed its border.
Yonhap did not mention when and whether the summit would be held, however it was widely speculated that it might be convened in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, venue of the previsummit in 2019.
The trip would mark the first such visit to Russia by Kim in nearly four and a half years and his first trip abroad since outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pyongyang has recently been seeking to bolster military ties with Moscow in the wake of growing security cooperation among South Korea, theand Japan.
The New York Times has reported that Kim's summit talks with Putin will deal with possibility of supplying Russia with ammunition and weaponry for its war in Ukraine and other military cooperation. As both North Korea and Russia confirmed Kim's visit to Russia, thecalled on Pyongyang not to provide any weapons to Russia. (end)
mk.rk
MENAFN12092023000071011013ID1107050546
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.