Amir Leaves To The Co-Operative Republic Of Guyana

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani left Tuesday heading to Georgetown the capital, on a state visit to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.
HH the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.
MENAFN12092023000063011010ID1107050540
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.