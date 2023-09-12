The number of testing miles submitted by the top testing companies in California between 2015 and 2022. Source: IDTechEx

This summer, the robotaxi industry has seen more commercialization activity, with both Waymo and Cruise being given the green light by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to expand their commercial services in San Francisco. But only weeks after that announcement, San Francihas seen protests around the deployment of autonomvehicles, and California DMV has halved the number of vehicles that Cruise is permitted to have in testing. Some inhabitants of San Franciare becoming disenfranchised with the city's perpetual staas a proving ground for this technology, with a group called Safe Street Rebel leading the protests. Their disruption mechanism is called coning and involves placing a traffic cone on the boof autonomvehicles, rendering it inoperable until the cone is removed - a somewhat embarrassing situation considering all the vehicles' technology.

So, are autonomvehicles really that unsafe and not ready for the news, or is this protest more about the city's technology testbed status? Waymo claims on its website that it outperforms human drivers when mitigating and avoiding collisions, but what does the data out of California say?

Autonomvehicle safety is an area that IDTechEx's autonomvehicle experts have tracked closely and carefully as autonomcar testing has proliferated. IDTechEx uses data from the California DMV to understand how autonomvehicles are performing and improving over the years. When assessing the safety of autonomvehicles, several metrics can be considered: how many testing miles has each company amassed, how often does the safety driver need to intervene with the autonomsystem, and how often does the autonomsystem cause a crash?

A key metric that IDTechEx uses to monitor autonomvehicle safety is miles per disengagement. This measures how frequently, or hopefully how infrequently, the autonomvehicle safety driver needs to intervene with the autonomsystem. IDTechEx has measured this since 2015 and has seen exponential growth in the performance of autonomvehicles. Back in 2015, Waymo recorded 424,000 miles of autonomtesting, during which its safety drivers disengaged the system 341 times, meaning there was an average of approximately 1,200 miles between disengagements. Waymo were the best company by this metric that year. For reference, IDTechEx estimates that human drivers in theaverage approximately 200,000 miles between collisions. If it is assumed that each of Waymo's disengagements would lead to a collision, which is slightly unfair against the autonomdriver, then it would be around 0.5% as safe as a human driver.

However, the autonomvehicle industry has made significant progress since then. In fact, IDTechEx has since the number of miles per disengagement nearly doubled year on year.

In 2022, Cruise were the leader when it came to disengagement performance, with a score of nearly 96,000 miles per disengagement, nearly 50% as safe as humans. During its 863,000 miles of testing, safety drivers only needed to intervene with the system nine times. As part of IDTechEx's research in "AutonomCars, Robotaxis & Sensors 2024-2044", IDTechEx looks closely at the disengagements and collisions in which autonomvehicles are involved. Doing so uncovers a surprising fact: four out of the nine disengagements were caused by the poor performance of other nearby drivers. If these are removed from the equation, then Cruise's miles per disengagement score shoots up to over 170,000, 85% of the way to the rate at which humans have collisions.

Miles per disengagement is only a proxy for autonomvehicle safety, though. Since a safety driver has intervened, it is impossible to know whether the car would have collided or not. Instead, perhaps the number of collisions that autonomvehicles are involved in should be considered.

Between January 2019 and May 2023, the autonomvehicle companies testing across California submitted more than 450 collision reports. These reports cover a wide range of collision types, from collisions with other vehicles to hitting curbs and even the vehicles being attacked by pedestrians. As part of IDTechEx's research, its analysts have read and analyzed each of these reports, finding that only 3.4% of collisions could be attributed to the poor performance of the autonomsystem. Another way to look at it is that in 2022, the autonomdriver would cause collisions at a rate of 1 collision per 1.3 million miles, significantly better than human drivers. But this is with a human behind the wheel monitoring the system. What about when the system has no human safety net? How much do they collide then?

Since 2020, California has allowed driverless autonomtesting on its streets, and two companies have taken advantage of this. Waymo and Cruise. Between 2021 and 2022, Waymo has recorded just under 70,000 miles of driverless activity. On the other hand, Cruise only started recording driverless miles in 2022 but submitted a staggering 590,000 miles. During those miles, the vehicles were involved in 15 collisions, i.e., 1 collision every ~40,000 miles, or 5 times more often than their human counterparts.

One point of redemption is that these miles were exclusively accumulated in San Francisco, one of the toughest driving environments in thefor autonomsystems. But also tough for humans. With the slower speeds and increased pedestrian presence, IDTechEx estimates that the collision rate amongst human drivers increases from one per ~200,000 miles (theaverage across all road types) to one in every 107,000 miles, only half as good, but still better than autonomdrivers.

There is one other statistic that should be considered when talking about the safety performance of autonomvehicles. Of those 450+ collisions recorded by the companies testing autonomcars, none involved a major injury or death. In the 4 years of testing, from 2019 to 2022, that is nearly 14 million miles without a seriinjury or fatality. NHsay that with human drivers, a fatality happens roughly once per 75 million miles of human driving. So autonomvehicles still have a way to go to catch up, but it is looking promising.

Whether you look at miles per disengagement, miles per collision, or miles per fatality, humans still have a better track record than autonomvehicles. However, human safety has been fairly stagnant. The rate at which we crash is not changing that much, and further improvement is mostly coming from crash mitigation technology, such as automatic emergency braking systems and blind spot detection. One thing that can be said for autonomvehicles is that their safety has been improving at somewhat of an exponential rate. Something that humans are very unlikely to mimic. IDTechEx does not believe that autonomvehicles are as safe as humans yet, nor are they ready for widespread unsupervised deployment. The rate of improvement that autonomtechnologies have shown demonstrates that there is the potential for them to far exceed human levels of safety in the future, leadingtoward a world in which we stop questioning whether autonomcars are ready and start questioning whether human drivers are safe enough.

