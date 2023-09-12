Attention Direct And Indirect Holders Of Securities Issued By Agilethought, Inc.:

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/
-- The United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware has entered an order that imposes substantial restrictions on trading in equity interests in
AgileThought, Inc. and affiliates.
A copy of the order may be found at the following inteaddress: ( ); questions regarding the order may be directed to proposed claims and noticing agent Kurtzman Carson Consultants or proposed counsel for Debtors, Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP, One Battery Park Plaza, New York, New York 10004 (Attn: Kathryn A. Coleman, Esq.
([email protected] ) & Christopher Gartman, Esq.
([email protected] )); and Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, 1313 North Market Street, Sixth Floor, P.O. Box 951, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, (Attn:
Jeremy W. Ryan, Esq. ([email protected] ) & Gregory J. Flasser, Esq. ([email protected] )).
The case number for the bankruptcy action is 23-11294.
|
Dated:
|
Wilmington, Delaware
|
BY ORDER OF THE COURT
|
|
September 5, 2023
|
SOURCE AgileThought, Inc.
MENAFN12092023003732001241ID1107050513
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.