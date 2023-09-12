Lucky Cakes Bakery Opens In Charlotte, Offering A Delectable Range Of Cake Jars, Cupcakes, And Custom Cakes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- New York native, Michelle Cruz, is thrilled to announce the opening of her new bakery, Lucky Cakes . Specializing in cake jars, cupcakes, custom cakes, and cookies, Lucky Cakes is the go-to destination for sweet treats that are both deliciand convenient.
"I've always had a passion for baking and am thrilled to share my love for it with the people of Charlotte and beyond," says Cruz. "We use only the freshest, highest-quality ingredients in everything we make, and take great care to ensure that each and every one of our products is made to perfection."
The bakery will feature an array of cake jars in a variety of flavors, such as vanilla, chocolate, and red velvet. In addition, Lucky Cakes will offer a wide selection of cupcakes, including classic favorites like chocolate and vanilla, as well as more unique and creative flavors like Strawberry Crunch and Nutella.
Lucky Cakes' convenient online ordering system allows customers to order their favorite treats from anywhere in the United States, with delivery available to all 50 states. Whether you're looking for the perfect dessert for a special occasion or just a sweet treat to satisfy your cravings, Lucky Cakes has something for everyone.
"We're excited to introduce our delicicake jars, which are perfect for parties, events, or a sweet treat on the go," says Cruz. "Our custom cakes are also a popular choice for birthdays, weddings, and other special occasions. And our cupcakes and cookies are always a hit with customers of all ages."
Lucky Cakes is now open for online ordering and delivery. To learn more about Lucky Cakes and to place an order, visit luckycakesbakeryor followon Facebook at facebook.com/Luckycakesbakery and Instagram at instagram.com/luckycakesbakery
