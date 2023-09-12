LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The great grandson of Thomas Jefferson (Monticello, Virginia) has resigned his United States passport and is in the process of obtaining asylum and seeking citizenship in the United Kingdom.

Aron Workman is the grandson of Thomas Jefferson and Martha Jefferson, the Tucker family, and the Smith family lineage to the Founding Father. Thomas Jefferson was the author of the Declaration of Independence, the first Secretary of State, the second Vice President, and the third President of the United States of America.

Workman has secondary education and laboratory training in Chemistry, Neurobiology, and Pharmacy; he specializes in drug discovery and development for ultra-rare disorders and disaster response indications. Mr. Workman is Founder, Chairman, and CEO of an applied sciences firm.

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) operatives have brutally targeted Workman over the last half decade which began suddenly with the Trump Administration. Mr. Workman has endured restricted breathing and partial paralysis from two separate intimidation poisonings by rogue American CIA operatives, from which he has recovered. A Russian-American CIA agent laced Mr. Workman with a glutamic neurotoxin, causing irreversible secondary trauma. And an American CIA operative lethally poisoned Workman's Border Collie“Scout” with thallium as intimidation. Mr. Workman has also endured threatening telephone calls, emails, and stalking by agents of the CIA.

“I have no idea. But I know it's not just the Kennedy kids. It's not just Hunter. It's a systemic problem.”

Aron S. Workman is a niche expert on the molecular basis of paralytic neurotoxins including those that cause ALS (MND) and AFM. Workman has performed common laboratory work with well-known toxins such as paraquat, cyanide, and formaldehyde, and he has further performed specialized neurotoxicological investigations on paralytic vectors and agents. Workman's expertise has made him an obvitarget for state-sponsored intelligence arms.

“The DOD doesn't even know why the DOD is obsessed with paralysis.”

Firstly, a Korean intelligence operative poisoned Workman after he forcibly rejected clandestine work for KCIA, which was initially proposed by a different Korean agent that attempted to seduce him on a visit to an academic laboratory in California. That poisoning caused Workman daily vomiting and stomach pains for over six months, baffling his GP and the gastroenterologist. The onset was sudden and the symptoms evaporated over just days, which are characteristic of urethane poisoning. The Korean intelligence operative that poisoned Mr. Workman is now deceased.

Aron Workman has endured two different Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court judge tenures: once at the end of Obama's second term, after Obama ended a working relationship by caving to a corrupt Korean diplomat; and secondly and ongoing, Fcourt Judge Wilkinson (Washington, DC) has been incorrectly ascribing intelligence crimes to Workman in Fcourt proceedings which are a slated attempt to force Workman into renumerative labour for the Central Intelligence Agency. Mr. Workman was informed by a secret source (SS) that he is facing ongoing Fcourt charges of conspiracy, espionage, cyberespionage, cyberespionage, arson, and sedition. Mr. Workman has never been convicted of a crime or served prison penalty.

“I am not a spy and Fcourts are illegal.”

After a recent death threat was made by a familiar clandestine operative, Mr. Workman booked a direct flight overnight to London August 31st, and officially claimed asylum and humanitarian protection over 6/9 to 9/9, 2023.

Aron Workman has not been arrested and is not being detained. Workman has claimed Section 120 asylum and humanitarian protection and further asserts that his extradition would be contrary to Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights. Workman resides in state accommodation at an undisclosed location.

"I am thankful to the United Kingdom and its wealth of history and experience, and I am thankful for the asylum and humanitarian protection. I hope that one day I can become an honourable British citizen."

