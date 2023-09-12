Lyvia Group Acquires Arc Consulting, Strengthening Their Position In The Polish Tech- And Erp Sector

As specialists in end-to-end digital transformation, Arc Consulting offers services such as implementation and professional support within SAP and other ERP systems. They provide digital transformation and RPA services where they use their own IP software - Archee. They also provide specialized business consultancy with a technology fotowards international enterprise clients.

"We've been creating intelligent business models for our customers for several years now. By joining Lyvia, we are making a significant step forward to introduce our expertise, experience, and services even wider and tbuild truly international business together." – says Krzysztof Czeczot, Managing Partner of Arc Consulting. "We believe that in being a part of Lyvia group we say 'yes' to potential growth. We could benefit from Lyvia's skills & scale across the markets and variindustries." – adds Marcin Pomarański, Managing Partner and CFO at Arc Consulting.

Founders and Managing Partners Krzysztof Czeczot and Marcin Pomarański will remain in the company and manage its growth trajectory as Arc Consulting expands further in Poland and diversifies internationally.

"I am excited to welcome Arc Consulting to our family of entrepreneurs at Lyvia Group. With around 140 people, they provide business-critical IT services within ERP systems, robotic process automation and digital transformation. On top of that, they advise large enterprise clients within specialized business consultancy. This is Lyvia's third acquisition in Poland, which in addition to the specialized competencies, adds a strong SAP player in the CEE region to the group, giving Lyvia Group a solid European coverage within SAP" said Oleksandr Fomenko, M&A Manager and regional lead in Lyvia CEE.

The acquisition is in line with Lyvia's European strategy of seeking out entrepreneur-led companies with best-in-class solutions and service offerings as well as strong financial performance. Lyvia's portfolio has a solid track record of future-proof offerings by delivering business-critical software solutions in niche areas for resilient sectors.

Sebastian Karlsson, Lyvia's chief executive, said: "Lyvia plans to expand across Europe in the coming years. This transaction highlights the company's commitment to the Central and Eastern European region, as it offers access to talented entrepreneurs and top-tier software solutions companies."

1

15.6 MPLN according to current FX rate

ABOUT ARC CONSULTING:

Founded in 2007, and with approximately 140 employees, Arc Consulting has their headquarters in Krakow, Poland. They operate mainly in Poland with clients in Europe and beyond.

Read more about Arc Consulting here:

ABOUT LYVIA GROUP:

Lyvia is a pan-European group of 38 specialist companies in the business-to-business tech and

software services sector. With around 1,500 dedicated professionals, Lyvia brings specific skills to the European market that differentiate it from its

competitors. It has been founded and run by entrepreneurs, forming an immediate bond

with the companies with whom it seeks to partner.



Read more about Lyvia Group here:

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Oleksandr Fomenko, Regional Lead CEE at Lyvia Group, at [email protected]



The following files are available for download: