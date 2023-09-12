Playfinity And Right To Play Norway Unite Forces To Empower Kids Through Play

Right To Play: a beacon of hope for children facing adversity

Play is a powerful tool for learning

We share a mutual understanding of play's life-changing potential for children, families, and communities

Inactivity is on the rise globally. We must speak to kids in a language they understand and keep them moving!

Playfinity use technology for good: to inspire better habits

Enhancing Children's Lives Through Innovative Play: A Collaborative Venture to Foster Creativity, Learning, and Growth

Pippa Boothman

Playfinity

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

YouTube

Instagram

LinkedIn

TikTok

Playfinity puts the play and fun back in sports - to keep kids active.