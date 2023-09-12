Citrus Pectin Market: A Tangy Rise With A 4% Value Cagr Forecasted Through 2029 X Herald

With health-consciconsumers placing a premium on“clean labels” when selecting food products, the demand for clean label citpectin is anticipated to experience rapid expansion in the years ahead. Consumers worldwide who prioritize vegan and organic choices are driving a trend among citpectin manufacturers to enhance their product portfolios with organic ingredients and texturizers, such as citpectin.

Fact.MR found that during meat extension processes, the imperative need of retaining added water, while maintaining its texture and edibility has fuelled the demand for citpectin, the structural porosity of which aids in texturising and binding water in meat processing systems.

Insoluble citpeel fibres are capable of improving the quality of mechanically-deboned meat (MDM), so as to apply MDM in higher doses for creating meat blends. Similar innovative applications of citpectin are being experimented with.

Key players have focussed their efforts to increase production capacities of citpectin and expansion in new regions to cater to a larger demographic. They have also invested in the diversification of current citpectin portfolio to meet multiple end uses such as pet food.

Citpectin as ideal replacement for eggs to create upsurge in market:

According to the study conducted by Fact.MR, allergenic nature of eggs act as a hurdle for some manufacturers in food applications. However, a new variety of citpectin has been developed that comprises of high pectin and acts as an egg replacer.

Citpectin is typically utilised for extending the functionality of eggs, rather than entirely replacing them. In combination with other hydrocolloids, citpectin can act synergistically in replacing an entire egg in gluten-free cakes and muffins.

A major benefit of using citpectin in the strategy of egg replacement is its provision of greater taste that complements other ingredients in a mixture, which might cause textural defects otherwise. The replacement of egg by citpectin can help to serve a larger demographic.

Competitive landscape:

Key players in the citpectin market are investing in the research and development of new product offerings. New products in the citpectin market are being developed to align with the consumer trends.

Fiberstar, one of the top tier companies in the citpectin market, launched a new product in June 2018, Citri-Fi 150 to cater to pet food. CP Kehas been one of the most active companies in the recent years.

With its announcement in April 2019, regarding a new product line launch, NUTRAVA CitFiber, the company is aiming to strengthen its portfolio of citpectin products. CP Kehas increased its regional penetration through partnership with Azelis in May 2019, for its expansion in the Nordic region.

The company is also doing capacity expansion in Wulian, China in November 2019, to support its growth in the Asia Pacific region. A similar expansion was also carried out by Cargill. Cargill invested US$ 150 million in August 2018, for construction of an HM pectin production facility in South America.

Top stakeholders in the citpectin market are acquiring local and small businesses to get direct access to raw materials and deliver more economical citpectin products with improved profit margins.

Top tier citpectin manufacturers are also adopting strategies to amplify investments to upgrade their existing citpectin production capacities, in order to further expand their global market coverage.

Citpectin manufacturing companies and other stakeholders featured in the citpectin market report include Fiberstar, Ceamsa, Herbafood, Florida Food Products, Cargill Inc., Quadra Chemicals, Naturex, Compañía Española de Algas Marinas S.A. (CEAMSA), Herbstreith & Fox, Yantai Andre Pectin Co. Ltd., Lucid Colloids Ltd., DuPont, Silvateam S.p.A., and CP Kelco.

