Train Carrying N. Korea's Kim Entered Russia, Ria Novosti Agency Confirms

Moscow: A train carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has entered Russia, Russian state news agency Ria Novosti said Tuesday, ahead of a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

The train crossed into the Primorsky region from North Korea, the agency said, with images showing a train with dark green carriages being pulled along a track by a Russian Railways locomotive.

South Korea's defence ministry said earlier it believed Kim's train had entered Russia Tuesday.



Kim will meet Putin later this week, according to Russian media reports.

The visit is Kim's first trip abroad in four years.

Experts say Moscow would likely seek artillery shells and antitank missiles from North Korea, which wants advanced satellite and nuclear-powered submarine technology in return.

Putin is currently in Vladivostok for an annual economic forum.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia media the two leaders would discuss "sensitive" subjects.

"Obviously, as neighbours, our countries also cooperate in sensitive areas that should not be the subject of public disclosure and announcements. This is perfectly normal for neighbouring states," he said.

The leaders would ignore"warnings" over the talks, Peskov told reporters.

Washington has said North Korea would "pay a price" if it supplies Moscow with weapons for the Ukraine conflict.

"In building our relations with our neighbours, including North Korea, the important thing foris the interests of our two countries, not Washington's warnings", Peskov added.

