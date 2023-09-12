Array Of Heavy-Hitter Models Set To Shine At Geneva International Motor Show

Doha, Qatar: After a three-year hiatus, one of the world's top five auto shows, the“Geneva International Motor Show,” is set to take place from October 5 to 14 in Doha, the capital of Qatar. Eco-conscifuture SUV brand OMODA and the pioneering off-road brand JAECOO are gearing up for a star-studded appearance.

The trailblazing crossover SUV OMODA 5 and its electric counterpart, OMODA 5 EV, will share the stage, unveiling a new era of driving pleasure and green technology. Further complementing this will be JAECOO, the epitome of quality and style, as it showcases JAECOO 7 and JAECOO 8 in their Qatar debut, embodying the continuation and transcendence of a legacy.

The OMODA 5 EV, OMODA's flagship electric SUV, stands as a groundbreaking masterpiece, merging cutting-edge design language with innovative electrification technologies. Deconstructing crossover aesthetics and futurism, the visionary and innovative principles of the OMODA 5 EV meld with avant-garde aesthetics.

The interior is an ode to the future, with minimalist tech-centric gear shift design and a bold reinterpretation of what an electric SUV should be.

Beyond its forward-thinking design, the OMODA 5 EV's tri-electric technology is truly exceptional, characterised by low energy consumption and high range.

Remarkably, its energy usage stands at just 15KWh/100KM, with a range reaching 450KM, allowing drivers seamless journeys without frequent charging. Its ultra-fast charging technology can replenish the battery to 80 percent within 35 minutes, combined with V2L technology, offering power on-demand. Born from over a decade of joint venture experience, JAECOO embodies the finesse of precision and luxury, blending the expertise and craftsmanship of renowned British and German design teams. Dedicated to crafting the perfect vehicle for discerning urban elites globally, JAECOO perfectly addresses the intricate tastes and outdoor exploratory needs of its audience. With superior four-wheel drive capabilities, advanced safety features, and cutting-edge intelligent technology, it fills a market void.

By leveraging sustainable methods and innovative technologies, JAECOO defines the harmonifusion of eco-friendliness and off-roading, setting fresh trends. With JAECOO 7 and JAECOO 8 making their debut in Qatar and an immersive booth featuring interactive tech, attendees can expect a holistic demonstration of JAECOO's unique style and off-roading prowess. It's clear that JAECOO is poised to ignite a fervor for a new urban off-roading paradigm in Doha.

Additionally, both the OMODA 5 EV and JAECOO 7 are slated for release in Qatar by year-end. Given the stage set by the Geneva International Motor Show, their market performance in Qatar is eagerly anticipated.