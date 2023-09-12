Mofa Holds Workshop On 'Universal Periodic Review On Human Rights In Qatar'

Doha, Qatar: The Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) organised a workshop on the Universal Periodic Review on Human Rights in Qatar, in cooperation with the regional office for the Middle East and North Africa of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), and the United Nations Human Rights Training and Documentation Center.

The three-day workshop was opened by Director of the Human Rights Department at MoFA, H E Dr. Turki bin Abdulla Al Mahmoud. The workshop aims to introduce the participants to the procedures of Universal Periodic Review and the stages of preparing the national report.

The workshop will be attended by members of the National Committee to prepare and discuss the report before the working group of the Board of Human Rights, and a number of representatives of ministries concerned with preparing the fourth report of the State on the Universal Periodic Review Mechanism before the Board of Human rights. This workshop comes in compliance with the recommendations of the UN mechanisms related to training, awareness-raising, and capacity-building of the participants from MoFA and other government ministries.