Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF) organised a symposium titled“The Role of Education in Community Building” in celebration of International Literacy Day with the participation of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the Education Above All Foundation, and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

The symposium, organised by the Community Development Department of the Ministry, discussed the importance of reducing illiteracy and raising awareness about the significance of education. It provided an opportunity for relevant authorities, civil society organisations, and stakeholders to discuss and present the major improvements in literacy rates.

Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs, Ghanim Mubarak Al Kuwari, emphasised the ministry's keen interest in empowering and facilitating opportunities for those affected by illiteracy by providing them with education and engaging them in public life. He added that the ministry implements national strategies, plans, and policies related to family care, especially for the elderly.

He underscored the ministry's keenness to celebrate this day to highlight the significance of literacy and education for individuals and communities. He stressed that education plays a pivotal role in community development, providing individuals with the knowledge and skills needed for personal and professional success.

Acting Director of the Community Development Department, Hadeel Al Ajeel, stressed the importance of this annual event, pointing out that variconcerned entities use this platform to showcase their efforts, projects, and supportive programs aimed at eradicating illiteracy.

She said that Qatar has made significant contributions to the establishment of numereducation centres for adult education and literacy, pointing out that the Ministry of Social Development and Family plays a pivotal role in achieving sustainable development and improving the quality of life for individuals affected by illiteracy and directs its efforts and resources towards this goal.

International Literacy Day falls on September 8 each year and was recognized by UNEin 1966. Its purpose is to shed light on the importance of literacy for individuals and communities.

Qatar has established numereducational centres for adult education and literacy. These centres aim to teach reading and writing to adults, with the first adult education and literacy centre being established in 1954.

Qatar's efforts to eradicate illiteracy extend to the Arab region and the world via variprogrammes, initiatives, and international conferences focused on addressing illiteracy. Additionally, the“Educate A Child” initiative, implemented by the Education Above All Foundation, aims to reduce the number of children deprived of their right to education.