Woqod Opens New Petrol Station In Mekaines

Doha, Qatar: As part of Woqod's ongoing expansion plans to be able to serve every area in Qatar, Qatar Fuel (Woqod) opened 'Mekaines -2' petrol station, at Mekaines Area, yesterday.

Woqod's Managing Director and CEO, Saad Rashid Al Muhannadi, said,“We are pleased to open a new petrol station in Mekaines Area, Woqod aspires to expand its petrol station network in the country to meet the rising demand for petroleum products and achieve the goal of providing customers with access to best-in-class products and services at their convenience and comfort. Woqod team would like to extend their gratitude to all concerned governmental and private entities that contributed to the completion of this project.”



The new 'Mekaines -2' petrol station is spread over an area of 12800sqm and has three lanes with six dispensers for light vehicles, and two lanes with two dispensers for diesel for Heavy Vehicles, which will serve the Mekaines area, and its neighborhood.

'Mekaines -2' petrol station offers round-the-clock services to residents, and includes Sidra convenience store, and sale of LPG cylinders Shafaf in addition to sale of gasoline and diesel products for light vehicles and heavy vehicles.