Qatar Sustainability Week Facilitates Collaboration, Knowledge Sharing Among Various Sectors

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW) contributes towards the achievement of the Qatar National Vision 2030's sustainable development goals, according to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani.

“Qatar Sustainability Week facilitates collaboration and knowledge-sharing among varisectors, which contributes towards the achievement of the Qatar National Vision 2030's sustainable development goals. The campaign serves as a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility to protect and preserve our environment for future generations,” said the Minister.

Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future (Earthna), a member of Qatar Foundation, has announced that it will be holding the eighth edition of QSW from 4 to 11 November in partnership with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC).

Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, Executive Director of Earthna, said,“Qatar Sustainability Week has long served as a unique platform to promote the nation's sustainability vision, to inform and encourage more sustainable methods of living within the community. Last year we were immensely proud to have seen more than 400 events take place as part of QSW, with over 100,0000 participants. We hope to build on this again in 2023 and have the biggest and most impactful Qatar Sustainability Week yet.”

Working with organizations from both government and private sectors, NGOs, schools, universities, and community groups across the country, Earthna and the MoECC will lead the annual national campaign, which aims to engage Qatar's community in a wide range of sustainability and environmentally focussed activities.

Throughout QSW 2023, members of the public will be able to take part in a series of events, projects, and workshops, which will provide a diverse range of opportunities for people to learn from, contribute to, and connect with sustainability initiatives.

This year's edition of QSW will welcome strategic partners such as the 2023 International Horticultural Exposition (Expo 2023), United Development Company (UDC), Katara Hospitality, Qatar Rail, Kahramaa's Tarsheed, Msheireb Properties, The British Council, and the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.