'Voices Of Qatar' Invites Global Travellers To Hear Untold Stories By Qatar's Cultural Changemakers

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism (QT) yesterday launched its newest initiative, 'Voices of Qatar,' which celebrates local talents and their impact on Qatar's past, present, and future.

Through filmed interviews and personal narratives, the latest series of videos offer visitors a fresh and unique perspective on Qatar - its heritage and its contemporary culture.

From master chefs to innovators, artists to sports champions, Voices of Qatar goes behind the scenes with cultural changemakers whose stories on challenges faced, triumphs won and changes made will surely inspire travellers to visit Qatar and experience the waves of their impact.



Cultural changemakers that audiences will be able to watch and hear from, include: Tania Al Majid, Deputy Director of Curatorial Affairs, National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ), Chef Noof Al Marri, Master of the Desert Rose Café, NMoQ; Amal Al Shammari, Director, Embrace Doha; Shaima Sherif, Managing Director, Embrace Doha.

Also Mohammed Al Sada, pearl diver; Khalifa Al Haroon, founder of I Love Qatar; Maryam Al Homaid, artist and designer; Yousef Ahmad, artist; Mubarak Al Malik, street artist; chef Edgar Hurtado, Executive Chef at Curiby Jean-Georges, Four Seasons Hotel; renowned rally driver Nasser Al Attiya (pictured); Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, Executive Director, Earthna; Nada Al Sulaiti, founder and designer, Hairaat; Ghanim Al Sulaiti, vegan guru and entrepreneur; and children and young explorers.

Available on the Visit Qatar YouTube channel, the latest initiative comes on the heels of Qatar's impressive achievement of welcoming more visitors in the first eight months of 2023 than in all of 2022, a true reflection of Qatar's ability to sustain positive momentum well beyond the FIFA World Cup tournament. Since the start of the year, QT has launched numerevents and festivals, encouraging travellers to visit Qatar. QT is gearing up to host the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar in October, which promises to be a fully immersive celebration of automotive excellence across the country.