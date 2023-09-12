Typical Summer Weather Forecast Tuesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 12 (Petra) -- Tuesday's temperatures will hover around the typical averages for this time of year, bringing normal summer conditions across the mountainareas and plains. However, areas such as the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience scorching weather, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).
Clouds can be seen at varialtitudes, and the winds are moderate from the southwest, occasionally picking up strength in the afternoon, which may result in dust stirring, particularly in the southern and eastern regions.
Looking ahead to Wednesday, a minor dip in mercury levels is anticipated, providing some relief from the sweltering climate and resulting in relatively hot weather over the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, while other regions will continue to see moderate summer conditions.
The sky will be partly cloudy at different altitudes, and there is a chance of scattered showers during the day, particularly in the western parts of the country.
The winds will shift to the northwest, maintaining a moderate speed but occasionally becoming active, which could lead to dust stirring in the desert areas.
As Thursday looms on the horizon, conditions are projected to stabilize to some extent. Moderate temperatures will prevail in the mountainareas and plains, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will face hotter weather. The northwesterly winds will maintain a moderate speed, occasionally gaining strength.
Today's peak temperatures will be between 29 and 33 degrees Celsin Amman and varihighlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 19 or even 16C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have sweltering weather, with highs of 42C and lows of 27C.
