Nbpe Announces 2023 Capital Markets Day

12 September 2023

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.3bn listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today announces details of its virtual 2023 Capital Markets Day.

Date: Thursday 5 October 2023

Start: 14:00 BST

Finish: 16:00 BST

The Company's Chairman and senior portfolio management team from NB Private Markets will provide a detailed analysis of the portfolio and share their latest views on the private equity market. Neuberger Berman's ESG team will also provide an update on the portfolio. In addition, case studies of underlying portfolio companies will be presented by two of the lead private equity firms which NBPE has invested alongside. This will be followed by Q&A.

Participants may register for the event at the following event page link: Registration