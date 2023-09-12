Nbpe Announces 2023 Capital Markets Day

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS
12 September 2023
NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.3bn listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today announces details of its virtual 2023 Capital Markets Day.
Date: Thursday 5 October 2023
Start: 14:00 BST
Finish: 16:00 BST
The Company's Chairman and senior portfolio management team from NB Private Markets will provide a detailed analysis of the portfolio and share their latest views on the private equity market. Neuberger Berman's ESG team will also provide an update on the portfolio. In addition, case studies of underlying portfolio companies will be presented by two of the lead private equity firms which NBPE has invested alongside. This will be followed by Q&A.
Participants may register for the event at the following event page link: Registration
MENAFN12092023004107003653ID1107050404
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.