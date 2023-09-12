Dovre Group awarded frame agreement with The Norwegian Ministry of Finance

Dovre Group Consulting and Institute of Transport Economics together with Dovre Group Energy have been awarded a frame agreement with The Norwegian Ministry of Finance for supply of external quality assurance for large public projects in Norway. The agreement runs from September 2023 and has a duration of two years with an option for two additional years.

((We are very proud to have been awarded this contract with The Norwegian Ministry of Finance)), says Stein Berntsen, Head of Dovre Group Consulting. ((It confirms our position as a recognised independent adviser to the owners of some of the largest and most complex projects in Norway)). Dovre has had similar frame agreement continuously with this important client since June 2000.