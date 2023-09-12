Organic Milk Market Is Expected To Reach Us$ 319.36 Million By 2033 X Herald

Consumers increasingly perceive dairy products sourced from cows fed organic or natural feed as being of higher quality. Consequently, there has been a significant uptick in the demand for milk that aligns with an organic lifestyle, as it provides essential nutrients essential for maintaining a healthy way of life.

Organic Milk Sales Surge Amid Rising Health Awareness

Regularly consuming omega-3 fatty acids has been linked to a reduced risk of heart diseases and variother health benefits. Organic milk, a rich source of these essential fatty acids, is playing a pivotal role in boosting market growth.

Companies in the organic milk sector are dedicating resources to research and development (R&D) efforts aimed at enhancing their range of healthier dairy products.

The Codex Commission, operating under the World Health Commission, is establishing precise limits for antibiotics and aflatoxin in conventional milk to promote long-term health. Consequently, several companies are investing in R&D initiatives to produce top-quality dairy products.

Certain food products may lose their nutritional value when subjected to ultra-high-temperature processing. Extensive research on varitypes of organic milk has uncovered multiple health benefits associated with its consumption.

An ongoing debate among experts revolves around the health effects of fat found in organic milk. While some studies caution against high-fat food consumption, others suggest that increased fat intake from dairy and similar sources can reduce the risk of death and stroke related to cardiovascular diseases.

The increasing demand for clean-label food products is a significant driver behind the rising consumption of organic milk. Additionally, the surge in chronic diseases attributed to adulterated and synthetic preservatives is further propelling the global demand for organic milk.

Competitive landscape:

Players are investing in their supply chain management systems to maintain product standards and quality control, expand their global presence, and meet consumer requirements.

Manufacturers are collaborating strategically to increase production. The advent of new packaging methods and technology is expected to benefit end users.

Lactalis Group, in October 2021, acquired Leerdammer and Shostka. This acquisition is predicted to help Lactalis Group to develop quality and reputable local products that are expected to assist in business expansion. In February 2021, Danone acquired the Vegenaise brand to diversify its product offerings and effectively cater to consumer's demands.

Danone, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Groupe Lactalis S.A., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Arla Foods AmbA, Agropour Dairy Co-Operative, The Kroger Company, Organic Valley Co-Operative, Clover Stornetta Farms Inc., and StraFamily Creamery Inc. are some prominent players in the organic milk market.

Segmentation of Organic Milk Industry Research:

· By Product Type :



Skimmed

Whole Partly Skimmed

· By Source :



Cow Buffalo

· By Packaging Type :



Pouches

Cans

Bottles

Tetra Packs Bulk Packs

· By Flavor :



Non-flavored Flavored

· By Distribution Channel :



HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, & Catering)

Specialty Stores

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores e-Retailers

· By Pasteurization Type :



High-Temperature, Short-Time (HTST) Method

Ultra-pasteurization (UP) Vat Pasteurization

· By Region :



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a foon the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Organic Milk Market

